Grammy Winner Sean Paul Teams With Stüssy

In terms of built-in audiences, rapper Sean Paul offers a captive one to Stüssy with his new collaboration with the brand.

In the 23 years since he debuted his aptly named first album “Stage One,” the rapper and dancehall musician has sold more than 9.9 million albums. Like the surfer-loving, skate culture brand Stüssy, the musician has had experience with impactful drops. His latest release, “Rebel Time,” a collaboration with Beres Hammond, happened this spring but Sean Paul is still engaging his 1.7 million Instagram followers by asking for their feedback Thursday based on footage of him performing it. A 10-time Grammy Awards nominee and a one-time winner, the Jamaica-born Paul has held fast to the Kingston clubs that helped to define his music. His homegrown sounds blend hip-hop and R&B. His body of work includes ties to fellow artists such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Sia and Enrique Iglesias.

Sean Paul’s latest project is a collaboration with Stüssy — a co-branded T-shirt in black and white. The versatility and safe choices for both the silhouette and the colors should go over well with the masses, who buy his music and attend his shows. The musician’s followers can see the shirt in action, as the multidimensional artist posted footage of him wearing the shirt while performing earlier this month in Toronto with Charly Black and Gyal Generals in front of thousands.

Stüssy & Sean Paul will be available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations, and via Stüssy’s e-commerce site starting Friday. The shirts will be up-for-grabs as of Friday at 10 a.m. PST in North America, at 10 a.m. BST in the U.K., 10 a.m. CET in Europe and at 10 a.m. JST in Japan, South Korea and other regions in Asia. Stüssy recruited snowboarder-turned-photographer Jed Anderson to shoot Sean Paul wearing the T-shirt with two chunky gold chains and a zip-front Stüssy jacket in a Superman-type chest-baring pose.

Founded in 1980 in Laguna Beach, California, Stüssy has evolved beyond its surfer roots. Last fall, Stüssy and Dries Van Noten joined forces for a collection, and both companies enlisted the musician Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers to help drum up interest in it. In recent months, Stüssy teamed up with the fashion designer Martine Rose in April and with Denim Tears designer Tremaine Emory in December.