Sease Drops NFTs in Partnership With PJPP and Benny Robinson

NFT OWLS: Sease has tested the NFT waters, with an arty drop of five tokens that auctioned off for $160,000.

The Milan-based performance lifestyle brand geared to the mountains, seas and cities, has ventured in the digital art world via a collaboration with Private Jet Pyjama Party, also known as PJPP, a digital-native, blockchain-based brand helmed by a collective of entrepreneurs and creatives.

Benny Robinson, the London-based art director behind cult fashion brand SSS World Corp with an extensive résumé of collaborations with luxury brands, is the artist in command of the project and designed the Sease NFTs in tandem with Franco Loro Piana, who cofounded brand in 2017 along with his brother Giacomo.

“I discovered the NFTs universe through this amazing collaboration with PJPP. It is an incredible community of forward-minded people that shares common values and vision. The Sease’s man is always ready to catch a plane and escape to reconnect with nature and follow its passion,” said Franco Loro Piana. “Benny and I connected immediately.…Sease it is not only about products or fashion, but a universe that combines authentic experience, community and culture.”

Sold via the NFTs marketplace OpenSea during roving contemporary art fair Nomad Circle in St. Moritz, the five collectible tokens depicts PJPP’s signature owls aboard a plane and donning key outerwear pieces from Sease.

“My career has always orbited around the fashion world and so it seems serendipitous to work on a project inextricably linked to luxury and fashion. It feels only natural to expand the scope of PJPP by collaborating with a luxury fashion brand. Sease, like PJPP, and the broader NFT space, is a new and vibrant company but with the huge expertise of Franco,” Robinson said.

Originally auctioned for 1 Ethereum, or around $2,600, each, the sale gathered 62 Ethereum.

The five owners of the Sease and PJPP tokens have been rewarded with the actual piece of clothing featured in the artworks, as well as a chance to enjoy immersive experiences such as a sailing session aboard the Loro Piana yacht during the upcoming Rolex Cup held in Sardinia, Italy.

Sease and Private Jet Pyjama Party’s NFTs. Courtesy of Sease

One of the NFTs features a collaboration between Sease and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a nonprofit, marine conservation organization.

Sease said the activity generated brand awareness, recruiting a new audience among the crypto art community. Teasing initiatives anticipating the NFTs’ launch were shared on social media including Discord and Reddit.

