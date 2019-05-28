Online Chinese luxury platform Secoo will start offering Prada and Miu Miu products starting from June, the latest indication that the Italian fashion house is getting serious about both digital and China.

Secoo, founded by Richard Li, is China’s largest luxury lifestyle digital platform offering premium products across categories from fashion to jewelry to cars and travel.

“We’re very proud of the fact that Prada chose us. It proves we [represent] luxury, we are reliable, authentic, and we protect their image in the market,” said Secoo’s international chief executive officer Federica Marchionni.

While Secoo has offered some Prada Group products on its platform in the past, it was not via a direct retail relationship. Earlier this month, Secoo also unveiled a tie-up with LuisaViaRoma as Chinese companies race to align themselves with Western fashion firms to boost their fashion credibility. Earlier this year JD.com folded its luxury Toplife platform into Farfetch, while Alibaba has inked a deal with Richemont.

“The strategy is to offer Chinese consumers the best,” continued Marchionni. “We are continually improving our offer and we are curating more brands in our portfolio.”

Last month, Prada Group revealed it would be partnering with Oracle to enhance its data capabilities and streamline business processes as it plays catch up in digital.

Although sales for Prada have wobbled in China recently, the house has been making steady investments into the market. It began direct online sales in China a year ago via a stand-alone site and is due to show its men’s spring 2020 collection in Shanghai on June 6 at the Minsheng Art Wharf.