Selby Drummond Hosts a Dinner for Closed Denim at Don Angie

The dinner marked the German brand's first U.S. event.

Erik Maza, Selby Drummond, Athena Calderone,
Selby Drummond, Athena Calderone, Steven Dubb Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

On Tuesday night, German denim brand Closed hosted a dinner at downtown Italian restaurant Don Angie in New York – a fitting location, given that each Closed design is handmade in Italy. The intimate dinner, hosted by Bumble’s chief brand officer Selby Drummond, drew a crowd that included Victor Cruz, Athena Calderone, Rickie De Sole, Charly Sturm, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Eric Rutherford, RJ King and Nick Wooster. The event marked the brand’s first-ever event Stateside, and Closed chief executive officer Til Nadler was on hand for the occasion.

“It’s simple,” offered Drummond of linking up with the brand. “I really like these people and I really like this denim. I’m grateful that I met the Closed family.”

Victor Cruz, Til Nadler
Victor Cruz and Til Nadler Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
Victor Cruz, Rachel Johnson, Miguel Enamorado
Victor Cruz, Rachel Johnson and Miguel Enamorado. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
Danielle Watson, Neffi Walker
Danielle Watson and Neffi Walker Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
