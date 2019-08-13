Selena Gomez is Making a Beauty Line

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to create a namesake beauty line.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the actress and musician filed a trademark for “Selena Gomez” on July 11 for a number of beauty products, including “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils,” among others. The trademark was filed by July Moon Productions, which is Gomez’s production company.

Gomez had previously launched a namesake fragrance in 2011 with Adrenalina Inc., which she crowdsourced through her fans who helped decide on the scent profile. Outside of beauty, Gomez teamed with Coach last year to collaborate on a ready-to-wear collection following the success of the Selena Grace handbag and accessories line launched by Coach the year prior. Gomez also serves as the global face of Coach. In 2018, she was also tapped by Puma to design a line of apparel, shoes and accessories.

Her first venture in the fashion space came in 2010 with the launch of her clothing line, called Dream Out Loud, at Kmart in 2010. The juniors line included back-to-school apparel and was expected to generate $100 million during its first year. The line is no longer available at the retailer.

She follows a slew of other celebrities that are leveraging their star power to launch beauty lines. Oscar winner Lady Gaga, for one, is launching her beauty line, Haus Labs, in September, and follows the success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

Gomez has yet to comment on the trademark or upcoming beauty line.

