STRONG GIRL: Selena Gomez has been tapped by Puma to design a collection of shoes, apparel and accessories, launching Dec. 12.

The American starlet, who has one of the highest Instagram communities with 144 million followers, had already teamed with Puma to design two sneakers, the Phenom Lux in March and the DEFY in September, but it’s her first try at creating apparel for the brand.

Named “Strong Girl,” a riff on the singer’s initials, the collection is made up of sports pieces with a nod to the Nineties — Gomez was born in 1992. Striped leggings, a crop top with mesh details, button-up skirts and a PVC tracksuit set are delivered in black, white and gray, with occasional pops of red.

Gomez also designed a new sneaker, the SG Runner, a hybrid between the classic Puma court shoe and a running sneaker.

Additionally, the singer-turned-designer came up with a revamped version of the DEFY sneaker. The DEFY Mid x SG training shoe features a black metal buckle and a rose-gold plated chain with a textured knitted upper.

The collection was unveiled via a video posted on Puma’s Instagram account, in which Gomez and five of her close friends state the keywords that inspired the collaboration.

“I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for my girlfriends,” Gomez said in a statement.