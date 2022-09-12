×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Business

Rent the Runway Restructures, Cutting 24 Percent of Corporate Employees

Selena Gomez Gleams in Embellished Celine Halter Neck Gown at Emmy Awards

The actress was an award presenter alongside her "Only Murders In the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez speaks onstage at the
Julia Garner on the 2022 Emmy
Jung Hoyeon on the 2022 Emmy
Amanda Seyfried on the 2022 Emmy
Nicholas Hoult on the 2022 Emmy
View ALL 83 Photos

Selena Gomez took a minimalist approach to dressing for the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a loosely fitted shimmering white gown by Celine. She coordinated with a pair of cross-strap metallic silver heels.

The singer added a pop of color with green drop earrings. She also added a diamond and emerald ring to tie the look together. She was styled by Kate Young, who has also worked with Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Gomez kept her hair in a side-swept updo by hairstylist Marissa Marino and the Rare Beauty founder’s makeup was kept simple with a nude lip.

Related Galleries

Gomez’s Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” was nominated for 17 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin were also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Selena Gomez presents the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series onstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Hot Summer Bags

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Selena Gomez Glows In A Simply

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad