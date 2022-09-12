Selena Gomez Gleams in Embellished Celine Halter Neck Gown at Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez took a minimalist approach to dressing for the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a loosely fitted shimmering white gown by Celine. She coordinated with a pair of cross-strap metallic silver heels.

The singer added a pop of color with green drop earrings. She also added a diamond and emerald ring to tie the look together. She was styled by Kate Young, who has also worked with Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez , and Martin Short present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Gomez kept her hair in a side-swept updo by hairstylist Marissa Marino and the Rare Beauty founder’s makeup was kept simple with a nude lip.

Gomez’s Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” was nominated for 17 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin were also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Selena Gomez presents the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series onstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

