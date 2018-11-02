Coach is showcasing a lighter side of Selena Gomez, its women’s ambassador, for its holiday campaign.

In the latest interaction, the actress is joined by a cast of animated animals as they audition to be featured in the Coach holiday windows.

The campaign, entitled: “Lights, Camera, Holiday,” breaks today and includes both print and video components.

There will be a series of short animated films written and directed by Henry and Rel of Supermarché, that will post on Coach’s social media channels. The films were shot in a raw, irreverent style and reveal the audition tapes of Gomez and her animal friends as they compete for a role to star in the windows.

The print component was shot in New York City and features Gomez stepping out of a vintage car holding the Parker bag in metallic leather.

The brand will also bring the campaign to life in its stores in North America through the use of augmented reality technology from CameraIQ while its Japanese customers will be able to play a party animals game in that country.

The campaign was created by photographer Steven Meisel, art director Fabien Baron, makeup artist Pat McGrath and hair stylist Guido Palau.