Selena Gomez Embraces Texture in Furry Black Dress and Teases New Music on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Selena Gomez sat down in a black midi dress to discuss her recently released documentary and teased new music on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

Selena Gomez on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

The dress was composed of a fur texture and had an asymmetrical line throughout as well as a V-neckline.

For accessories, Gomez wore a pair of sparkling earrings. To complete the rest of her look, she slipped into a pair of black stiletto pumps.

For makeup, Gomez wore eyeliner and a matte brown lip. Her nails brought in color with a pastel manicure. When it came to hair, she wore her tresses down to her shoulders, with a slight curl at the end.

While on the show, Gomez discussed the process of making her documentary, her relationship with her “Only Murders in the Building” costars Martin Short and Steve Martin, and the confirmation that she is recording new music. The last album the songstress released was in 2020, titled “Rare.”

Gomez’s documentary “My Mind & Me” offers an inside look over a six-year span of the star’s experience with lupus, anxiety and bipolar disorder. It was released on Apple TV+ on Sunday. Along with the documentary, Gomez released a song in December of the same name.

Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Gomez continues to make strides in the television, fashion and beauty industry.

She appeared on the November cover for Rolling Stone, where she opened up more about her bipolar diagnosis and her health conditions. The actress and singer also had a standout fashion moment on Friday, where she slipped into a Totême dress for Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch.

In 2020, she launched her first beauty line, Rare Beauty, which offers cosmetics, including concealer, eyeliner and blush.