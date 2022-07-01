Selena Gomez Means Business in Alexander McQueen Hybrid Blazer Dress for Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Collection Launch

Selena Gomez took business attire to another level for her most recent Rare Beauty event.

On Wednesday, the singer-actress celebrated the launch of the Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection wearing a black blazer dress by Alexander McQueen that featured lace detailing on one side. The look was from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

Selena Gomez wears Alexander McQueen and celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty ’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29 in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images for Rare Beauty

She styled her hair down and wore her signature cat-eye makeup with a dark red lip. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie.

The event was held at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles.

The new collection will include 10 made-to-match shades and be available for purchase on Rare Beauty’s official e-commerce site, Sephora and SpaceNK.com

Gomez’s Rare Beauty debuted in September 2020 (though the idea for it took shape pre-pandemic) and was met with commercial success. One of her most popular products, the Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush, was one of the many products that went viral on TikTok, leading to certain colors being sold out at times.

Gomez has managed to build the right teams around her as she navigates each of her endeavors. Rare Beauty — her cosmetic lines — is no different.

“I basically said, ‘I want people that have been doing this for so long, who are willing to take a chance and take this journey with me,’” Gomez told WWD in October of her business. “Most of the team joined in 2019 and 2020, but I had a vision, and I knew I needed experts to help me bring that to life. So I’m very fortunate to have the team that I have and obviously would be nowhere without them.”

