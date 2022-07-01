×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Selena Gomez Means Business in Alexander McQueen Hybrid Blazer Dress for Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Collection Launch

The singer-actress was celebrating a recent launch for her successful beauty brand.

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of
Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2022
View ALL 41 Photos

Selena Gomez took business attire to another level for her most recent Rare Beauty event.

On Wednesday, the singer-actress celebrated the launch of the Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection wearing a black blazer dress by Alexander McQueen that featured lace detailing on one side. The look was from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29, 2022, rare beauty kind words lipstick collection, black alexander mcqueen lace blazer dress
Selena Gomez wears Alexander McQueen and celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29 in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images for Rare Beauty

She styled her hair down and wore her signature cat-eye makeup with a dark red lip. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie.

The event was held at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29, 2022, rare beauty kind words lipstick collection, black alexander mcqueen lace blazer dress
Selena Gomez wears Alexander McQueen and celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29 in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images for Rare Beauty

The new collection will include 10 made-to-match shades and be available for purchase on Rare Beauty’s official e-commerce site, Sephora and SpaceNK.com

Gomez’s Rare Beauty debuted in September 2020 (though the idea for it took shape pre-pandemic) and was met with commercial success. One of her most popular products, the Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush, was one of the many products that went viral on TikTok, leading to certain colors being sold out at times.

Gomez has managed to build the right teams around her as she navigates each of her endeavors. Rare Beauty — her cosmetic lines — is no different.

“I basically said, ‘I want people that have been doing this for so long, who are willing to take a chance and take this journey with me,’” Gomez told WWD in October of her business. “Most of the team joined in 2019 and 2020, but I had a vision, and I knew I needed experts to help me bring that to life. So I’m very fortunate to have the team that I have and obviously would be nowhere without them.”

READ MORE HERE:

Click to See Styles From Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2022 Collection

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Selena Gomez Dazzles in Alexander McQueen

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad