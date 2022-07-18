A Closer Look at Selena Gomez’s Press Tour Outfits for Latest Rare Beauty Launch

Selena Gomez is celebrating the launch of her collection for her Rare Beauty line in style.

While doing press for the Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner collection in cities like London, Paris and Milan, the singer-actress has stunned in some of her most fashion-forward street-style looks yet.

With the help of her longtime stylist Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Sophie Turner, Gomez has worn creations by luxury fashion designers such as Louis Vuitton, Alaïa and Alexander McQueen, among others.

Gomez started the press tour by elevating the regular business skirt suit. She wore a black blazer dress by Alexander McQueen that featured lace detailing on one side to a promotional event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles on June 30. The look was from the label’s fall 2022 collection.

On July 8, the actress stepped out for a “Sephora Loves Rare Beauty” event. She wore a black-and-white gingham printed two-piece set by Alaïa, which was a cropped short sleeve top with a matching skirt that flowed out at the bottom.

Gomez’s next outfit was head-to-toe Prada, which was appropriate given her next stop was in Milan to promote Rare Beauty on July 11. She wore a green long-sleeved button down tucked under a striped orange and maroon pleated skirt paired with black kitten heels.

Her final look was a long-sleeved square-neck yellow minidress by Victor Glemaud, which featured sleeves and a skirt that flared out, which she wore while in London on July 12.

One of Gomez’s street style looks also included a pajama-inspired star-print set by Louis Vuitton.

Rare Beauty’s new lip collection will include 10 made-to-match shades and be available for purchase on Rare Beauty’s official e-commerce site, Sephora and SpaceNK.com

Gomez’s Rare Beauty debuted in September 2020 (though the idea for it took shape pre-pandemic) and was met with commercial success. One of her most popular products, the Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush, was one of the many products that went viral on TikTok, and sold out at different times.

Gomez has talked about how building the right teams has helped her navigate each of her endeavors.

“I basically said, ‘I want people that have been doing this for so long, who are willing to take a chance and take this journey with me,’” Gomez told WWD in October, speaking about Rare Beauty. “Most of the team joined in 2019 and 2020, but I had a vision, and I knew I needed experts to help me bring that to life. So I’m very fortunate to have the team that I have and obviously would be nowhere without them.”