Selena Gomez Goes Vibrant in Magenta Rodarte Slipdress With Sparkling Accessories for ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Documentary Premiere

The singer and actress's documentary releases on Apple TV+ on Friday.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Selena Gomez attends the "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere during 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez arrived on the red carpet for her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” wearing an evening-ready magenta dress at the American Film Institute Festival premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In honor of her new documentary, Gomez wore a magenta slipdress with ruffle detailing on the shoulder from Rodarte.

She coordinated the dress with Jimmy Choo’s sparkling “Celeste” clutch bag and metallic crystal mules from Paris Texas. She finished the look with colorful gemstone chandelier earrings and a statement ring from David Webb.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Selena Gomez attends the "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere during 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Gomez worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young to create her look. Young also styled Gomez for her recent “Rolling Stone” cover. Young is also the stylist to Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence.

For makeup, Gomez went for a glossy peach lip, a hint of blush and smokey eye shadow with mascara. She had her hair slicked down and parted to one side and tied in a tight bun.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Selena Gomez attends the "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere during 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Gomez has also recorded a song to accompany her documentary, “My Mind & Me,” which details her mental health journey. The song is now available on streaming services.

Outside of her new documentary, Gomez also wrapped a successful season two of her Hulu comedy-drama series “Only Murderers in the Building,” which debuted last summer. She costars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Emmy-nominated series.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” details the story of Gomez’s rise to stardom and the mental health struggles she faced along the way and continues to work through. The film spans her six-year journey into a new phase of her life. The documentary releases on Apple TV+ on Friday.

