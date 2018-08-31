Selena Gomez will walk the cobblestone streets of The Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 5 to celebrate the Coach x Selena Gomez collection pop-up there, a specially contsructed shop outside Coach’s permanent store that opens Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 10.

Designed for the second creative collaboration between the pop superstar and the brand, which was unveiled earlier this month and included the first ready-to-wear pieces done in collaboration with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, the temporary shop will feature the latest Gomez campaign.

“It’s really fun creating with Selena. She has a strong point of view and knows what she wants. We chat, catch up and just play — it’s really natural,” Vevers said.

Said Gomez, “I felt so relieved and so proud when I saw the collection for the first time. You put so much thought and work behind it; it truly represents who I am. It is very soft, it has a combination of silks and lace, sweaters and hoodies. Combining all of that into one closet feels so good.”

The opening will coincide with a promotion for fans to shop the Selena Bond Bag, one of two new styles the collection, with the first lucky shoppers treated to a meet-and-greet with the star Sept. 5, just in time for back-to-school.

It also is timed with a short film featuring Gomez that was shot in New York at Coach’s headquarters, showing Gomez at work on the collection, depicting her as a Coach employee happily enjoying mundane workplace culture — sitting at her desk, reading her e-mails, watching the occasional YouTube clip and stealing her coworker’s lunch from the staff kitchen. As her colleagues leave for the day, Gomez claims she needs to work late, but instead rocks out in the Coach design studio. The creative team included director Bunny Kinney, stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hairstylist Marissa Marino.

“As the nexus of Los Angeles fashion, celebrity street style and pop culture, The Grove is the perfect backdrop for the Coach x Selena Gomez collaboration. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Selena, her fans and our customers to launch the collection at The Grove,” said Joshua Schulman, chief executive office and president of Coach.