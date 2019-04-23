Coach is now in the podcast business.

The company on Wednesday will launch “Dream It Real,” a weekly podcast hosted by writer and editor Heben Nigatu, intended to inspire young people to follow their dreams. And the brand is pulling out all the stops to kick off the program, turning to its high-profile ambassadors to help make a splash.

The first episode features Selena Gomez, singer, actress and global face of Coach. She’ll speak on the subject of authenticity and share her thoughts on social media, self-acceptance, her collaboration with Cardi B, and her upcoming album.

“Authenticity is, for me, not minding being myself anymore,” she says in the episode. “I’ve always wanted to be me, but when I was younger, I was very insecure. I started in this industry really young, and I think that you kind of create this other persona of yourself.”

The second episode, which will be released May 1, features Michael B. Jordan, the face of Coach men’s wear, who takes on the issues of inclusion in Hollywood, overcoming insecurity as a young actor and his dream to one day open a school.

Future episodes will feature “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams; actor and songwriter Ben Platt, and Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. In addition, every episode will feature the story of an inspiring young person, such as Los Angeles teenager Lesseya, a singer, dancer and artist, who is featured in the debut episode.

“I am excited to launch the ‘Dream It Real’ podcast, a thought-provoking and inspiring series of unfiltered conversations,” said Carlos Becil, global chief marketing officer of Coach. “Our goal is to continue our commitment to empowering young people, and to provide a platform where they can simply be themselves and find the confidence they need to create the world they envision.”

The “Dream It Real” podcast series will be released each Wednesday and be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and other channels.