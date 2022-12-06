Selena Gomez Dons Totême Midi Dress for Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Selena Gomez attended Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble. For the occasion, Gomez wore a fitted black midi dress by Totême.

Selena Gomez at Variety ’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gomez‘s sleeveless black dress came in at her ankles and included a ruffled trim at the skirt. To complete her elegant look, she wore a pair of shiny sandals with a square heel. To coordinate her outfit, Gomez wore a series of gold bangles.

Selena Gomez at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gomez was styled by Kate Young, who has worked with Nina Dobrev, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams.

Her hair was styled in a long bob with a middle part. For makeup, Gomez wore dramatic black eyeliner and a matte pink lip.

Selena Gomez at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Other stars at the brunch included Dua Lipa, H.E.R. and Jack Harlow. As an honoree for the event, Gomez received accolades for Film Song of the Year for her single “My Mind and Me,” which is also the title of her most recent Apple TV+ documentary.

Gomez continues to work on multiple projects in both the television and film industry. Her documentary made its initial release on on Apple TV+ on Nov. 2 and earlier this month she attended her documentary screening wearing a Sézane trenchcoat. She is also set to continue her role as Mabel Mora in season three of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch celebrates the artists, producers, sound engineers, labels, managers and more behind the year’s 25 most-consumed songs. Held in Los Angeles, this year’s brunch also honored Lizzo, Elton John and Dua Lipa.