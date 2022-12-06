×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Midi Dress for Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

The actress attended the brunch, which celebrated the music professionals behind the year's 25 most-consumed songs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez at Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Selena Gomez attended Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble. For the occasion, Gomez wore a fitted black midi dress by Totême.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gomez‘s sleeveless black dress came in at her ankles and included a ruffled trim at the skirt. To complete her elegant look, she wore a pair of shiny sandals with a square heel. To coordinate her outfit, Gomez wore a series of gold bangles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gomez was styled by Kate Young, who has worked with Nina Dobrev, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams.

Related Galleries

Her hair was styled in a long bob with a middle part. For makeup, Gomez wore dramatic black eyeliner and a matte pink lip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Other stars at the brunch included Dua Lipa, H.E.R. and Jack Harlow. As an honoree for the event, Gomez received accolades for Film Song of the Year for her single “My Mind and Me,” which is also the title of her most recent Apple TV+ documentary.

Gomez continues to work on multiple projects in both the television and film industry. Her documentary made its initial release on on Apple TV+ on Nov. 2 and earlier this month she attended her documentary screening wearing a Sézane trenchcoat. She is also set to continue her role as Mabel Mora in season three of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch celebrates the artists, producers, sound engineers, labels, managers and more behind the year’s 25 most-consumed songs. Held in Los Angeles, this year’s brunch also honored Lizzo, Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Hot Summer Bags

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Selena Gomez Dons Totême Dress for Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad