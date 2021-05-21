RARE BEAUTY TRAVELS: Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand is expanding abroad this summer, when it’s due to arrive in Europe and the Middle East. In France, starting July 1, it will be sold exclusively at Sephora and sephora.com.

The cosmetics brand was launched in September exclusively at Sephora in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including the Sephora inside J.C. Penney locations, as well as its own website.

In February 2020, Gomez posted on Instagram news of the upcoming range, writing: “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”

Rare Beauty’s mission has been to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance and mental health. Its inclusive positioning has chimed loudly with consumers, especially Generation Z and Millennials — for whom the perfect in the imperfect is important. The brand garnered the Start-up of the Year accolade at the 2020 Beauty Inc Awards.

Rare Beauty gives back. It is behind the Rare Impact Fund, a $100 million initiative aimed at helping increase access to mental health experts and professionals that will aid the brand in its impact goals.

Gomez joined numerous celebrities who have gotten into the beauty business of late, including Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kesha and Taraji P. Henson.

