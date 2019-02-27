GOING GREEN: Selfridges Group, G-Star Raw and Everlane are joining Global Fashion Agenda to tackle the industry’s sustainability problem. The three retailers, along with Crystal International and Erdos Group, will make up GFA’s newly formed Associate Partners group, to help the industry create new sustainability initiatives.

“The fashion industry must collaborate to achieve urgent and significant change, so I am thrilled to expand our network further by introducing our Associate Partner group. The insights we can draw from this new group will be extremely valuable,” said Eva Kruse, chief executive officer and president of Global Fashion Agenda, a leadership forum for sustainability in fashion.

These companies have been handpicked by GFA for their sustainable efforts and environmentally conscious business practices.

They will band together to share their expertise and develop GFA’s annual CEO Agenda and Pulse of the Fashion Industry report, an assessment of the industry’s environmental and social performance. The Associate Partners will also participate in Copenhagen Fashion Summit, an annual sustainability summit for the fashion industry.

“We believe it is our responsibility to lead the sustainability agenda and we are delighted to join forces with GFA to shape its future. Partnership and sharing ideas is key to addressing these challenges as well as driving innovation and action that will help us transition to a more sustainable future,” said Anne Pitcher, managing director of Selfridges Group.