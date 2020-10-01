KARDASHIAN ART: Always up for a marketing experiment, Selfridges is celebrating the launch of Kim Kardashian West’s Skims line with Instagram drawing classes.

The retailer has joined forces with Kardashian West and the artist Vanessa Beecroft — a regular Kanye West collaborator who has worked behind many a Yeezy set — to host the online sessions.

As part of the challenge, Kardashian West held a series of poses wearing her skin-toned Skims shapewear, which was photographed by Beecroft, with the images to be shared on the retailer’s Instagram. Users can interpret Beecroft’s photographs in any medium of their choice and upload the artwork on Instagram. Kardashian West will then pick her favorites.

The winners’ work will be showcased on the Selfridges web site, alongside drawings by Beecroft and other artists, including Sungi Mlengeya, Alika Cooper and Frédéric Forest.

The aim of the challenge is to highlight “beauty, inclusivity and positivity,” according to the retailer, which is launching Skims exclusively on Oct. 5, marking the brand’s international retail debut.

“Selfridges are known for their incredible fashion mix, making it the perfect place for U.K.-based customers to discover Skims,” Kardashian West.