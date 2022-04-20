Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer.

From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.

The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash ready-to-wear collection.

With the project, the designer said he wants to “create a visual and sensorial experience inspired by casual, everyday life places and play with the color blue and the concept of water, and to “play with the proportions of all the bathroom accessories and make them in a very pop and disproportional way.”

On top of taking over the pop-up space, Jacquemus will be the first fashion brand to take over the Selfridges Mews, which is located behind the store where the Christmas market is traditionally held, for the brand’s Jacquemus 24/24 vending machine installation. Different from previous editions in Milan and Paris, the London version will be stocked with the Chiquito and Bambino bags in colorways exclusive to Selfridges.

The old Selfridges Hotel on top of the food hall right next to the mews will host the immersive experience concept “Le Vestiaire,” a continuation of the concept “Le Bleu.” Customers will be transported through a surrealist interpretation of a swimming pool with locker rooms and a number of different rooms which will have different sensory elements.

“I wanted to recreate an accumulation of lockers with different 3D experiences inside, inspired by Jacques Tati movies,” the designer added.

The project comes with a campaign featuring Iris Law, posing by the pool in a blue bikini with matching nail color.