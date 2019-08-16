NEW HUB: After a long and ambitious renovation project of its accessories and men’s wear departments, Selfridges is now applying its flair for creative architecture and experiences to its executive, buying and merchandising offices, located on Duke Street, next to its London store.

For the refurbishment project, the British retailer appointed architect Alex Cochrane, a longtime collaborator, to transform the department store’s 19,700-square-foot head office — a process that took up to two years to complete.

The aim was to create a more creative and collaborative workspace environment, as well as incorporate sustainable design elements. Cue pink glass telephone booths, bright red box seats in a dedicated table tennis area and glossy green or magenta shelves. The space also features materials such as renewable wood paneling and solar panels to further the retailer’s commitment to sustainability.

Earlier this year, the retailer also announced plans to ban exotic skins from its store as part of its sustainability efforts.

It’s also ditching assigned work spaces in favor of open-plan workrooms in its buying and merchandizing area — dubbed the Hub — in a bid to be more aligned to the nomadic nature of the buying team’s busy travel schedule.

The company added that everything within the space, from IT and technological connectivity to the fitted storage units, has been thought of to encourage a “roam and work” style and more collaboration and shared community activities between the teams.

Selfridges has been investing in renovation for the last few years now and putting more focus on its ever-evolving Corner Shop, which features creative, over-the-top brand takeovers. Most recently Cartier and Bulgari took over the space, as well as Balmain, which debuted a customizable men’s wear sneaker as part of the takeover.