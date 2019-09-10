MOVIE TIME: Selfridges has always believed in entertaining customers, and now it’s taking experiential retail to another level and opening a permanent cinema in its Oxford Street flagship.

The cinema, which is set to open at the end of November, was created in partnership with the boutique cinema group Olympic Studios. It will offer three screens, a priority membership scheme and food and beverages.

The venue, which will screen a mix of blockbusters and indie films, will be accessible from within the store as well as from a separate street entrance, similar to Selfridges’ buzzy new restaurant the Brasserie of Light.

“For us this is a very exciting yet natural extension to what Selfridges does, which is to provide customers with an extraordinary experience all year round,” said Simon Forster, the retailer’s managing director.

Selfridges has been undergoing a long renovation across its flagship, starting with its accessories hall, men’s wear floors and most recently revamping its office spaces located about the Oxford Street store.