HOT CHRISTMAS: Selfridges said it delivered a “record-breaking Christmas” with sales on the up throughout the holiday period.

In a trading update set to be released Monday, the British department store said it saw an 8 percent sales increase across all of its channels during the week of Christmas and in the 24 day run-up to the holidays.

Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship saw a 10 percent uplift in sales during the 24 days before the holidays. On Boxing Day, despite declining footfalls in stores across the U.K., the retailer said that it took in more than 4 million pounds in the first hours of the annual sale.

Exclusive product and in-store entertainment — which ranged from a sold-out Christmas cabaret to pop-up choirs and Santa appearances — drove consumers to the stores throughout the festive period, the store said.

“Our ‘Selfridges Rocks Christmas’ theme and entertainment really resonated with our customers, both across our stores and online,” said Anne Pitcher, Selfridges’ managing director.

Last year, the retailer was in the process of completing an ambitious renovation project of its Oxford Street flagship, which has been a key contributor to the increased footfall.

As part of the project, Selfridges unveiled the largest accessories department in the world, a new men’s wear section that brings together street and designer wear, as well as a new in-store restaurant, created in partnership with Richard Caring of Caprice Holdings and featuring one-off works by Damien Hirst.

It has also doubled the size of the beauty hall in its Manchester store and opened new Gucci and Jimmy Choo boutiques in its Birmingham location.