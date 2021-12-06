×
Selfridges Transforms Corner Shop Into the Dream Winter Getaway

The new pop-up concept offers an unusual edit of products inspired by two dream winter destinations, L.A. and St. Moritz.

Selfridges' 'Dream Getaway' pop-up
Selfridges' "Dream Getaway" pop-up. Courtesy of Selfridges, Lewis Ronald

BLOWING HOT, AND COLD: Selfridges has a new concept for its ever-evolving Corner Shop.

Inspired by two very different, but equally glamorous, winter travel destinations, Los Angeles and St. Moritz, the British department store has turned the pop-up space into the Dream Getaway.

The new space, which opens today, stocks products from the two “dream destinations,” including merchandise from L.A.’s Sunset Tower, marking the first time that the branded pajamas, robes and Champagne are being sold outside the hotel.

The store is also stocking products from the lounge wear label Sporty & Rich, as well as a selection of Slim Aarons prints, a Paul Smith blazer in the same pink shade as the designer’s famous Melrose boutique, and plenty of merchandise, ranging from mini Oscars, to products designed by the city’s matcha specialist Cha Cha Matcha.

There is also be an edit of alpine-ready products by the St. Moritz concept store Super Mountain Market, in addition to mulled wines, fondue sets, blankets, and board games.

Selfridges' 'Dream Getaway' pop-up
Selfridges’ “Dream Getaway” pop-up. Courtesy of Selfridges, Lewis Ronald

The retailer is once again putting the focus on sustainability with this latest edit: Super Mountain Market’s selections include biodegradable fleeces from Austria, and there’s also a selection of pre-loved ski wear from the likes of Prada and Fusalp, and a selection of natural Californian wine.

“We developed the concept when travel still felt like a faraway dream. So we wanted to bring the unique magic and culture of two of our favorite international destinations for unusual gifts,” said Selfridges executive buying director Sebastian Manes.

Manes added that the aim is to offer a mix of local icons, and fun, festive products — hence the mish-mash of everything from apparel, to wine, to gingerbread houses.

Selfridges kicked off the holiday season early this year, unveiling its Christmas windows at the end of October with the theme “Christmas of Dreams.”

The windows draw inspiration from director and choreographer Busby Berkeley’s 1930s vision of Hollywood, and classic Technicolor film musicals from the 1950s.

An imaginary cast of characters has been brought to life in the windows, in stores and through Selfridges’ digital campaign, which features Jane Horrocks, the actress who plays Bubble in the TV series “Absolutely Fabulous.”

The window displays, 29 in total, feature deeply pigmented colors, sparkle and a surreal set design, made with techniques and materials such as trompe l’oeil, cutouts, layering and scalloped frames.

