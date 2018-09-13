COLOR WHEEL: Selfridges is getting a rainbow makeover via its latest collaboration with United Colors of Benetton. The exclusive capsule collection will launch with a pop-up at Selfridges and on Benetton’s omnichannel platform, on Sept. 14 to coincide with London Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 14-18.

“It’s our first collaboration with a department store and it is an exciting new line that celebrates the colorful look, history and Italian ethos of the brand,” said Tommasso Bruso, chief operating officer of the Benetton Group.

The capsule draws from Benetton’s archives and its kaleidoscopic Eighties style, which will be offered in 109 different colors, an homage to Selfridges’ signature yellow Pantone number. Ranging from pastel colors to vibrant tones, the unisex collection also reflects Benetton’s strong values and history.

“It’s a confirmation of the brand’s history. From the Sixties to today there have been social and cultural revolutions and this has become the essence of the brand,” said Bruso.

The capsule will boast a range of cashmere sweaters, fleece co-ords and a range of accessories including a large duffel bag and a bumbag. Prices range from 10 pounds to 180 pounds.

Partnering with Selfridges is part of the brand’s repositioning strategy, and Bruso hopes to be able to communicate this globally with the department store’s platform. “We’re working on providing a modern and current interpretation of our DNA based on colors, quality knitwear and social engagement,” he said.

The Benetton Group has been putting its efforts into its omnichannel approach, with the hope of strengthening the ties between the brand’s physical stores and its digital channels – social media, mobile and e-commerce.

“Our flagship store is going to represent the brand at its fullest through a multichannel customer experience. It has to be a place that speaks of us through the furniture, the objects and the pictures and the shopping experience has to tell our story and the 50 years of Benetton tradition,” Bruso added.