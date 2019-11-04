THE MORE THE MERRIER: Selfridges envisions an alternative Christmas in its latest future-facing campaign film for the festive season. The film is an extension of the retailer’s Christmas windows, which were unveiled in October, under the theme “Future Fantasy: A Christmas for Modern Time,” which is also the title of the short film.

The film features actress Noomi Rapace and R&B singer Miguel, who play cohosts at a dinner party. Guests include Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wiley, fashion publisher Jefferson Hack, Dior Men creative director Kim Jones and musician Little Simz, who narrates the story in an ad-lib, spoken-word voiceover.

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film moves between various stylized scenes, from a merry dinner feast to a rave-like house party complete with strobing lights and guests dressed to the nines in Gucci, Balenciaga and Valentino, to present the perennial Christmas tale of togetherness.

To go with the film, Selfridges has also commissioned a project by Daniel Arsham for its latest Corner Shop takeover, which sees a display of the artist’s artworks and products displayed in a house-like set. The house’s set is also featured throughout the film.

“Through ‘Future Fantasy,’ we want to tell a traditional story in a nontraditional, future-facing way,” said Sebastian Manes, executive buying and merchandising director of Selfridges.

“We are interested in reaching our customers via extraordinary physical and digital experiences and environments and across different creative mediums. I hope this story of an alternative family coming together at Christmas time engages and entertains both our current — and future — Selfridges customers in an unexpected way,” Manes added.

In October, Selfridges was one of the first department stores to unveil its in-store display and windows for the Christmas season featuring reimagined scenes of well-known fairy tales and Santa Claus dressed in a metallic silver suit.

Last year’s theme, “Selfridges Rocks Christmas,” presented a focus on in-store entertainment through Christmas cabarets and pop-up choirs and the use of decorations inspired by famous rock ’n’ roll acts such as the Rolling Stones.