Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges.

The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food.

Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item carrying eco-credentials.

Items at the shop will include ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle products that start from 50 pounds and go up to 9,000 pounds.

The brands featured in the Corner Shop include vintage jewelry specialists Jennifer Gibson and Susan Caplan; fashion archivists Dot Comme from Melbourne and OOTO London; 1950s accessories from D.G. Jennings; streetwear by Trading Desk, and party wear from Vout Vintage.

Silver ice buckets, spirit measures, cocktail shakers and candelabras will be available from This Old Thing.

The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures. TIM CHARLES

The Corner Shop will hold a special section for green jewelry. Sustainable diamonds made with atmospheric carbon by Sky Diamonds and customizable fine jewelry from Hatton Labs also will be on offer.

The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures with a centerpiece inspired by Salvador Dalí’s cookbook “Les Dîners de Gala” made by British artist Rhea Thierstein.

The installation is a chandelier decorated in knives, forks, serving trays, pineapples and lobsters, which are all wrapped in silver foil with crystal dripping off it.

The silver-sphered Corner Shop will remain until the end of the year.

In August 2020, the British retailer launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.

The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of circular transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing the deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

DIFFERENT VIEW: Swarovski is changing its eyewear partner.

The Austrian crystal-maker announced Tuesday it has inked a 10-year agreement with EssilorLuxottica for the design, manufacturing and global distribution of its sunglasses.

The initial five-year deal stretches until Dec. 31, 2028, and has a renewable option for an additional five.

The first collection developed by creative director Giovanna Engelbert will bow for fall 2023 and hit retail next September.

Swarovski eyewear collections were previously licensed to Marcolin since 2011 when the first sunglasses collection was introduced.

Bella Hadid in Swarovski’s new holiday campaign. courtesy of Swarovski

The Austrian company said the move reflects its ongoing commitment to the eyewear category and ambition to strengthen its luxury positioning.

“This is in line with our ‘LUXignite’ strategy, and is a natural partnership for us, forged from a shared passion for beautiful design coupled with impeccable quality and savoir-faire,” said Alexis Nasard, chief executive officer of Swarovski.

In his first interview with WWD since joining the crystal house in July, Nasard pointed to joy and self-expression as key Swarovski features to further develop.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, touted Swarovski’s artful design and attention to detail. “We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit,” he said.

In addition to its home decor, fashion accessories and eyewear collections, Swarovski has introduced ceramics by Rosenthal. — MARTINO CARRERA