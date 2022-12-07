×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Selfridges Corner Shop pop-up has focused on vintage for the holidays, Swarovski signs a new eyewear license with EssilorLuxottica.

By
Hikmat Mohammed, Martino Carrera
Plus Icon
Selfridges
Reselfridges at Selfridges' Corner Shop. TIM CHARLES

VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges.

The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food.

Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item carrying eco-credentials.

Items at the shop will include ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle products that start from 50 pounds and go up to 9,000 pounds.

The brands featured in the Corner Shop include vintage jewelry specialists Jennifer Gibson and Susan Caplan; fashion archivists Dot Comme from Melbourne and OOTO London; 1950s accessories from D.G. Jennings; streetwear by Trading Desk, and party wear from Vout Vintage.

Related Galleries

Silver ice buckets, spirit measures, cocktail shakers and candelabras will be available from This Old Thing.

Selfridges
The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures. TIM CHARLES

The Corner Shop will hold a special section for green jewelry. Sustainable diamonds made with atmospheric carbon by Sky Diamonds and customizable fine jewelry from Hatton Labs also will be on offer.

The interiors will be lined and wrapped with silver textures with a centerpiece inspired by Salvador Dalí’s cookbook “Les Dîners de Gala” made by British artist Rhea Thierstein.

The installation is a chandelier decorated in knives, forks, serving trays, pineapples and lobsters, which are all wrapped in silver foil with crystal dripping off it.

The silver-sphered Corner Shop will remain until the end of the year.

In August 2020, the British retailer launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.

The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of circular transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing the deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

DIFFERENT VIEW: Swarovski is changing its eyewear partner.

The Austrian crystal-maker announced Tuesday it has inked a 10-year agreement with EssilorLuxottica for the design, manufacturing and global distribution of its sunglasses.

The initial five-year deal stretches until Dec. 31, 2028, and has a renewable option for an additional five.

The first collection developed by creative director Giovanna Engelbert will bow for fall 2023 and hit retail next September.

Swarovski eyewear collections were previously licensed to Marcolin since 2011 when the first sunglasses collection was introduced.

Swarovski
Bella Hadid in Swarovski’s new holiday campaign. courtesy of Swarovski

The Austrian company said the move reflects its ongoing commitment to the eyewear category and ambition to strengthen its luxury positioning.

“This is in line with our ‘LUXignite’ strategy, and is a natural partnership for us, forged from a shared passion for beautiful design coupled with impeccable quality and savoir-faire,” said Alexis Nasard, chief executive officer of Swarovski.

In his first interview with WWD since joining the crystal house in July, Nasard pointed to joy and self-expression as key Swarovski features to further develop.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, touted Swarovski’s artful design and attention to detail. “We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit,” he said.

In addition to its home decor, fashion accessories and eyewear collections, Swarovski has introduced ceramics by Rosenthal. — MARTINO CARRERA

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Hot Summer Bags

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Selfridges' Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad