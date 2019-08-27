LONDON – Prada is coming to London and taking over the Selfridges’ Corner Shop just in time for fashion month. Called Prada Escape, the space will reflect the outdoors and the brand’s fall 2019 collection that was a mix military references and prints. It will run from September 2nd to the 29th.

“Prada and Selfridges have collaborated to create Prada Escape which is a fully realised exclusive collection and concept,” said Sebastian Manes, buying and merchandising director of Selfridges.

Alongside men’s and women’s ready to wear, there will be a focus on Prada’s signature gabardine nylon pieces such as outerwear and backpacks as well as exclusive combinations of Prada’s double match shirt – two prints combined on one shirt.

To resonate with the outdoors theme, functional pieces will be highlighted such as belt bags and rubber sole sneakers and exclusive accessories such as reusable water bottles.

Prada has also teamed up with Japanese stationery Midori and digital artist Erik Winkowski. The former has crafted a branded version of its best selling Traveller’s Notebook while the latter has designed digital campaign images.

The Prada-owned patisserie Marchesi 1824, which also opened its first global outpost in London earlier this year in May, will be supplying Prada Escape with camouflage wrapped chocolate bars.

Prada’s great outdoors experience is the latest of many ambitious Corner Shop projects by Selfridges which included an all-gold Pat McGrath labs takeover, Michele Lamy’s boxing ring turned pop-up shop and a popsicle kiosk courtesy of Fendi.