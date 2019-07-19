PRICEY GOODS: Digital marketing platform provider SEMrush conducted an analysis for WWD of the most expensive fashion items in “PLAs,” or product listing ads, and jewelry dominated the list. The company said the most expensive product in PLAs “is Blue Nile Diamond with a price of $331,000” and noted that most products “are coming to the top 10 most expensive products from Germany web sites and U.S. web sites.”

In second place on the list was a Picchiotti ring with a price tag of $174,883, which was followed by a Van Cleef & Arpels collar worth $174,661. In fourth was Hublot big band watches for $155,000 and fifth was NM Estate earnings with a price point of $107,500.

A Buccellati collier took sixth with a price tag of $106,576 while a Buccellati collar followed at about $106,500. A Glamira Ring Daphne was seventh at $97,986, and a Jared ring took the next spot at $80,000. A Buccellati ring closed out the list at number 10 with a price tag of $78,517.