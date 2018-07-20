When consumers search for fashion brands in the U.S., Macy’s Inc. is number one, according to the latest data compiled by search-engine marketing solutions provider SEMrush, which said H&M was tops in global average monthly searches.

“On average, Macy’s is the subject of more than 11 million Google searches per month worldwide,” researchers at the firm said, adding that its ranking of Internet users’ “favorite fashion brands” is based on Google searches that were done in the U.S. between June 2017 and June 2018.

See related story: Online Consumer Data Reveal ‘White Dress’ As Most Searched

Macy’s top pole position was followed by Nordstrom Inc. with 6.1 million searches. Gap Inc.’s Old Navy site came in third. Globally, Macy’s ranked ninth in most-searched fashion brand. Taking the number-one spot in global searches was H&M with 30 million Google searches followed by Zara with 24.9 million and Zalando in third with 20.4 million.

Global Average Monthly Searches

1) H&M – 30.4 million

2) Zara – 24.9 million

3) Zalando – 20.4 million

4) Asos – 16.6 million

5) Nike – 16.6 million

6) Adidas – 16.6 million

7) Macy’s – 13.6 million

8) Forever 21 – 9.14 million

9) Next – 7.48 million

10) Nordstrom – 7.48 million

U.S. Average Monthly Searches

1) Macy’s – 11.1 million

2) Nordstrom – 6.12 million

3) Old Navy – 6.12 million

4) Forever 21 – 5 million

5) Nike – 4.09 million

6) H&M – 3.35 million

7) Adidas – 3.35 million

8) Urban Outfitters – 2.74 million

9) TJ Maxx – 2.24 million

10) Louis Vuitton – 2.24 million

Source: SEMrush. Figures have been rounded up and down.