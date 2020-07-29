Sentaler, the Canadian luxury outerwear firm, plans to open a weekend pop-up at Jimmy’s Westhampton location on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The “Sip & Shop” event will be held in the boutique’s outdoor courtyard and will feature a selection of coats from the Sentaler fall 2020 collection, with wine provided by the Wolffer Estate Vineyard. Masks will be available for guests and social distancing measures will be in place. Jimmy’s is located at 167 Main Street in Westhampton.

“I am excited for Sentaler’s first event in the Hamptons,” said Bojana Sentaler, president and creative director of Sentaler. “This is a great opportunity to be outdoors in Jimmy’s beautiful Westhampton setting and shop some of the hottest fashions for the upcoming season.”

The Sentaler fall 2020 outerwear collection features new technical fabrics such as boucle and suri alpaca and the introduction of the brand’s first Eco Alpaca Swing Coat, a swing style that is made from natural and dyed alpaca fabric colors. Other items are the company’s wrap coats with ribbed sleeves.

Sentaler, founded in 2009, is known for being cruelty-free and has been rooted in sustainability since its inception. Its coats are carried by retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Holt Renfrew and worn by such women as Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Meghan Markle.

Elizabeth Lepore, owner and buyer of Jimmy’s, said, “These coats are stunning but also lightweight and incredibly warm — perfect for winters in the city. We are proud to be the brand’s first introduction to the Hamptons at Jimmy’s and look forward to a great season together.”

Jimmy’s is a third-generation family business which has been operating in Brooklyn, N.Y., since 1948 and has been in the Hamptons for more than 20 years.