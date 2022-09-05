×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Takes Men’s Spring 2023 Show to China’s Aranya Gold Coast

Eye

Inside Armani Beauty’s Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film Festival

Business

Alexander Wang Receives Funding From Chinese Investors

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoi Partnership With Second Paris Showcase

The Korean fashion showcase at the Parisian trade show returns for a second season as part of expanded cooperation agreement.

Tranoi Palais Brogniart
A view of the Palais Brogniart during the Tranoï trade show. Alexandre Gallosi/Courtesy of Tranoï

SUPPLEMENT OF SEOUL: The South Korean fashion scene is heating up — in Paris.

The Tranoï trade show and the Seoul Metropolitan Government have revealed that a second edition of the Seoul Fashion Week showcase would be held during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, as part of an expanded cooperation agreement signed last March.

Reinforcing its partnership with Seoul Fashion Week is “a sign of Tranoi’s intention to be the creative hub of the fashion week, where [visitors] come to discover new brands, international trends,” said Tranoi managing director Boris Provost.

Related Galleries

Beyond the Paris edition in October, this signals Tranoi’s desire to consolidate its position in Paris over 2023 before restarting its development of editions elsewhere from 2024, particularly in Asia, the trade show executive continued. A Shanghai edition, in partnership with Ontimeshow, had been initiated in 2019 but was curtailed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

As part of this renewed push, the Korean fashion showcase will be expanding its teams focused on international development in a bid to “develop representative fashion brands of [South] Korea that everyone would come to know,” Hyejeong Cho, director of the beauty fashion industry division in Seoul Metropolitan Government, told WWD in an email.

“The ultimate goal is to solidify the position of Seoul Fashion Week as the top Asian fashion week and one of five major global fashion weeks with continuous global networking and PR activities,” Cho continued, adding that Paris remained “the dreamland of all those who work in the fashion industry.”

The SMG also signed agreements with other cities, including London, Milan and Wuhan, China.

This is also a reflection of the changing face of South Korean fashion, driven by street fashion brands which have gathered pace in a domestic fashion industry previously dominated by large corporations, Cho continued.

“These street brands grew rapidly in just seven years into mega fashion brands with sales figures of 100 billion Korean won [or $72 million], compared to the 19 years of time that it took for Korea’s corporate fashion brand Kuho to reach its current mega status,” Cho explained.

Taking part in the spring 2023 edition of Tranoï, the first under the creative direction of Christelle Kocher, are Mmam, Lie, Sungju, Jeong Hee Jin, Seokwoon Yoon, Kumann Yoo Hye Jin, Tibaeg, Doucan and upcycling brand Ulkin, which Cho described as a still-novel approach for the Korean fashion scene but “a dark horse that is gaining spotlight thanks to its enormous public and commercial success.”

A three-brand fashion show featuring Lie, Kumann Yoo Hye Jin and Ulkin is also slated at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Tranoï’s Palais Brogniart location.

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Hot Summer Bags

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Seoul Fashion Week Reinforces Tranoï Partnership

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad