The Sephora at Kohl’s partnership has made its debut.

The two retailers have revealed their first shop-in-shop location at a Kohl’s location in Ramsey, N.J., on Aug. 6 after announcing their partnership in December. The partnership brings more than 125 prestige beauty brands to the mid-tier department store, with 70 more shop-in-shop locations set to open nationwide this month. By 2023, there will be 850 locations.

The Sephora at Kohl’s partnership is just the latest major deal in the beauty industry. Last month, Ulta Beauty and Target revealed their shop-in-shop partnership, which brings more than 50 beauty brands to 100-plus Target locations across the country.

As the Sephora at Kohl’s partnership continues to roll out this month, WWD breaks down the complete list of beauty brands across makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance that will be available at the shops-in-shop. Read on for more.

Makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Bareminerals

Beautyblender

Benefit Cosmetics

Bite Beauty

Blinc

Buxom

Charlotte Tilbury

Cinema Secrets

Clinique

Estée Lauder

Fenty Beauty

Grande Cosmetics

Huda Beauty

Iconic London

Ilia

It Cosmetics

Kaja

Kosas

KVD Beauty

Lancôme

Laura Mercier

Make Up For Ever

Makeup by Mario

Merit

Milk Makeup

Nars

Natasha Denona

One/Size by Patrick Starrr

Patrick Ta

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Saie

Sephora Collection

Smashbox

Stila

Tarte

Too Faced

Tower 28

Urban Decay

Velour Lashes

Violet Voss

Skin Care

Belif

Biossance

Caudalie

Clinique

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Dr. Jart+

Drunk Elephant

Estée Lauder

Farmacy

Fenty Skin

First Aid Beauty

Foreo

Fresh

Glamglow

Glow Recipe

Herbivore Botanicals

Hum Nutrition

Innbeauty Project

Innisfree

Isle of Paradise

It Cosmetics

JLo Beauty

Josie Maran

Kate Somerville

Kiehl’s

Kora Organics

Lancôme

Laneige

Mario Badescu

Milk Makeup

Ole Henriksen

Origins

Paula’s Choice

Peace Out

Peter Thomas Roth

Philosophy

Ren Clean Skincare

Sephora Collection

Shiseido

Skinfix

Sol de Janeiro

St. Tropez

Strivectin

Summer Fridays

Sunday Riley

Supergoop!

Tan-Luxe

Tatcha

The Inkey List

The Ordinary

The Original Makeup Eraser

Youth to the People

Hair Care

Amika

Bio Ionic

Briogeo

Bumble and bumble

Drybar

IGK

Moroccanoil

Olaplex

Ouai

Fragrance

Armani Beauty

Burberry

Calvin Klein

Carolina Herrera

Chloé

Clean Reserve

Dolce & Gabbana

Estée Lauder

Gucci

Juicy Couture

Juliette Has a Gun

Lancôme

Maison Margiela

Marc Jacobs

Nest

Paco Rabanne

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Tom Ford

Valentino

Viktor & Rolf

Yves Saint Laurent

