Here Are the New Items Available at Sephora at Kohl’s

The retailers’ partnership kicked off last month, bringing more than 125 prestige beauty brands to the midtier retailer.

Inside the first Sephora store at
Inside the first Sephora store at Kohl's. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Sephora and Kohl’s are furthering their partnership.

The retailers, who joined forces last month to open shops-in-shop at the midtier retailer with more than 125 prestige beauty brands, is adding even more brands to its assortment and opening more locations this month.

As of today, Sephora at Kohl’s is available at more than 150 Kohl’s locations in cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. The retailers have also introduced more products from brands like Makeup by Mario, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay and It Cosmetics.

Makeup by Mario, which was founded by celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — best known as Kim Kardashian West’s makeup artist — is adding its Blade Brow Pencil, which is a double-ended brow pencil that comes in eight natural shades.

Charlotte Tilbury is adding more makeup and skin care to its Sephora at Kohl’s assortment. The brand is adding its bestselling Matte Revolution Supernudes Lipstick, which comes in five shades, and its Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, which is meant to brighten, depuff and hydrate the under-eye area.

Urban Decay is bringing its Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrater, which is a foundation that’s said to clarify the skin and create a dewy glow. The brand is also offering its bestselling All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.

It Cosmetics is expanding its offerings to include its Your Skin but Better Foundation + Skincare, which is a buildable foundation meant to improve skin texture and tone. The product comes in 40 shades. The brand is also expanding its skin care offerings with its Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream, which is billed as an antiaging serum that includes retinol.

Sephora at Kohl’s offers a wide range of brands across skin care, hair care, makeup and fragrance. By 2023, the retailers aim to open shops-in-shop in 850 locations nationwide.

