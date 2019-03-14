Influencer Olivia Jade has lost her partnership with Sephora.

The 19-year-old YouTuber, who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, released a collaboration, a $28 highlighter and bronzer palette, with Sephora Collection at the end of last year. As of Thursday afternoon, the retailer had pulled the palette from its web site.

In a statement released from Sephora, the retailer said: “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

Sephora’s decision to discontinue the collaboration comes after news hit on Tuesday that her parents were part of the nation’s biggest college admissions fraud scandal, where nearly 40 adults were charged for taking illegal measures to get their children admitted to elite colleges. Jade — whose full name is Olivia Jade Giannulli — and her 20-year-old sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, both attend the University of Southern California and are involved in the scandal.

Since news of the scandal was released, the Sephora Collection x Olivia Jade Palette was bombarded with negative reviews on the product’s page on the retailer’s web site, where reviewers bashed Jade and demanded the palette be discontinued.

Jade’s second collaboration, a fashion capsule collection with Australian retailer Princess Polly, had also been taken down as of Thursday afternoon. Princess Polly could not immediately be reached for comment.

The influencer is reportedly also in jeopardy of losing her other paid influencer partnerships. Jade has most recently worked with brands like TRESemmé for New York Fashion Week and with Amazon Prime Student, which furnished and decorated her college dorm.

