Another major partnership is popping up in the beauty world.

Following the news last month that Ulta Beauty and Target Corp. are joining forces for 100 in-store shops, Sephora and Kohl’s Corp. revealed on Dec. 1 that they are entering a similar partnership.

The partnership between Sephora and Kohl’s will bring prestige beauty into the off-mall retailer, with 850 in-store shops opening in the next three years.

While the partnership is a first between the retailers, Sephora previously teamed with J.C. Penney Co. Inc. in 2006 to offer shops inside 615 locations. Sephora is winding down its relationship following J.C. Penney’s bankruptcy filing.

Here, WWD breaks down the specifics of Sephora and Kohl’s Corp’s new partnerships. Read on for more.

When will the Sephora and Kohl’s partnership debut?

The first in-store shops — in roughly 200 locations — will open in fall 2021. The partnership is a 10-year deal.

How many shops will the Sephora and Kohl’s partnership entail?

The retailers are planning for 850 locations over the next three years.

What will the units look like?

The Sephora shops-in-shop will measure 2,500 square feet at the front of Kohl’s stores. For Kohl’s locations with two entrances, one entrance will feature Sephora branding. The shop-in-shop will also be available on Kohl’s web site. Sephora-trained Kohl’s employees will be staffed at the shops.

What brands will the Sephora shop-in-shop offer?

Sephora has not revealed the specific brands entering the shops-in-shop, but executives have stated they will offer more than 100 brands. The shops-in-shop will feature roughly 85 percent of the stockkeeping units found at a freestanding Sephora store.

What will happen to Sephora’s shops inside J.C. Penney’s locations?

Sephora began its partnership with J.C. Penney in 2006 and at one time had 615 locations at the retailer. After Penney’s filed for bankruptcy in May, Sephora has started winding down the partnership.

