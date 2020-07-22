ECO-GOODS: No brand is immune to the sustainable transformation, even more so in the wake of the pandemic that has brought the eco-friendly ethos into the spotlight.

To this end, storied Milanese accessories brand Serapian is debuting a capsule collection of men’s small leather goods, which is crafted from a faux leather material derived from the leftovers of Italian grapes during the wine-making process.

“This capsule collection reinforces our commitment toward sustainability, combining advanced innovation with Italian savoir-faire,” said Giacomo Cortesi, the company’s chief executive officer.

Available in black and burgundy versions, the four-item lineup includes a pouch — intended to contain face masks; a billfold wallet; a cardholder, and a washbag. They will retail between 140 euros and 320 euros.

The items can be purchased starting this week at the company’s flagship stores and online at the brand’s e-commerce. Serapian currently counts units on Milan’s tony Via Spiga, in Rome, and a recently opened banner at Osaka, in Japan’s Hankyu Mens’s department store.

Founded in 1928 by Stefano Serapian, the artisanal accessories company controlled by Compagnie Financière Richemont since 2017 relocated its headquarters and showroom in 2018 to Milan’s Villa Mozart, an Art Deco building designed by architects Aldo Andreani and Piero Portaluppi, where earlier this year it installed a Bespoke Salotto and Atelier, dedicated to personalization services.