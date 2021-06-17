MILAN-TOKYO: Celebrating its long-standing tie with Japan, leather goods specialist Serapian is debuting a capsule collection with the Japanese video game franchise “Space Invaders.”

The arcade game was released by Taito Corp. in 1978, incidentally the same decade when the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned luxury label debuted its Stepan coated canvas, which takes center stage in the collection.

The 19-piece capsule spanning small leather goods like card holders, wallets and notebooks to larger pieces including backpacks and weekenders is crafted from the waterproof coated canvas in black and bears a mosaic of Serapian logos peppered with the game’s signature characters in pop colors such as lime green, yellow, light blue and red.

“We are proud of this exciting collaboration with ‘Space Invaders,’ which brings together our Milanese soul with the dynamic and cutting-edge energy of Tokyo,” said Giacomo Cortesi, chief executive officer of Serapian. “It is great to think that in the ‘70s while Taito Corporation was launching the iconic video game, at the same time Serapian was introducing the innovative Stepan coated canvas,” he added.

Japan represents one of the luxury company’s most relevant markets, in addition to Italy, Russia and the U.S. Cortesi said that Serapian’s penchant for craftsmanship and sophistication is in tune with Japan’s clientele. Last year the brand opened its first flagship store in the country in Osaka, inside the Hankyu Mens’s department store.

The “Space Invaders” capsule collection, debuting for spring 2022, will be distributed at select retailers, as well as online and at Serapian’s flagships starting from November, but customers will have a chance to pre-save their favorite items on serapian.com starting today. Items retail between 150 euros and 1,130 euros.

Founded in 1928 by Stefano Serapian, the artisanal accessories company has been controlled by Compagnie Financière Richemont since 2017. In 2018 it relocated its headquarters and showroom to Milan’s Villa Mozart, where it installed a Bespoke Salotto and Atelier, dedicated to personalization services.

