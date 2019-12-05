Serena Williams is continuing her mission of diversity and inclusion with a new partnership.

The tennis star is teaming with Verizon Media and Yahoo Shopping to create a shoppable video series for her Serena fashion line. The series launches today and expands on the brand’s “Everybody, Every Body,” content series released in July.

Williams first launched the content series with a viral video of her and a group of her friends wearing the brand’s red Twist Front Dress talking about body confidence.

“While we all have different bodies, personalities and backgrounds, we can all feel confident, bold and fierce when wearing clothing that we love and feel great in,” Williams said. “Our first ‘Everybody, Every Body,’ video helped grow and empower our strong community and as we continue this series in partnership with Verizon Media, we hope to reach and inspire even more people by championing their greatness and encouraging them to be seen and be heard.”

The shoppable video series will showcase Williams’ fall 2019 collection — her first runway show as an independent designer — which she debuted at New York Fashion Week in September. The first shoppable video shows Williams highlighting the brand’s style guide and her favorite looks from the collection.

Williams first launched her namesake brand in 2018. She had previously partnered with HSN to create an apparel line, which debuted in 2009 and wrapped up in 2017. She’s also working with Nike to find emerging designers to collaborate on an upcoming apparel and footwear collection to be released next fall.

The shoppable video series will air through February 2020.

Click through the above gallery to see looks from the brand’s fall 2019 runway show.

Read more here:

Serena Williams Makes Powerful Fashion Statement at French Open

Meghan Markle Supports Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Venus Williams Is Now a Beauty and Wellness Investor

WATCH: NYFW Is Back on Top, Thanks to These Emerging Designers