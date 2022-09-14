Serena Williams Holds Court in Vibrant Pink Suit at Michael Kors Spring 2023 Front Row

Serena Williams had a standout fashion moment during New York Fashion Week.

The tennis champion sat front row at the Michael Kors spring 2023 runway show Wednesday. Williams arrived at the show in a bright fuchsia fitted suit worn over a light pink blouse. She sat front row next to actress Anne Hathaway, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and New York mayor Eric Adams.

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and Serena Williams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images for Michael Kors

The Michael Kors runway show attracted an array of celebrities to the front row, including Lori Harvey, Suki Waterhouse, La La Anthony, Christie Brinkley, Vanessa Hudgens and others.

Ahead of the show, Williams posed backstage with Kors.

Michael Kors and Serena Williams pose backstage during the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Getty Images for Michael Kors

This is Williams’ latest appearance during New York Fashion Week. Earlier this week, she showed a new fashion collection for her S by Serena label. On Tuesday night, Williams toasted the Audemars Piguet “Royal Oaks” book alongside Heron Preston, Elle Macpherson, Hannah Bronfman and others.

Williams participated in the U.S. Open starting late last month, marking one of her first tennis matches since announcing she would “evolve away” from tennis. Williams won her first match wearing a custom figure skating-inspired outfit made by Nike, but was out in the third round of the tournament. Williams is a six-time U.S. Open champion.