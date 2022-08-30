Serena Williams Wins First U.S. Open Match in Sparkling Nike Dress Inspired by Figure Skating Costumes With Diamond-encrusted Sneakers 

Serena Williams started off her latest U.S. Open tennis tournament with a standout fashion look.

The six-time U.S. Open champion worked with Nike to create a custom look for her first tennis match Monday night, which she won against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic. Williams’ black, crystal-embellished dress was inspired by the uniforms worn by competitive figure skaters. Her skirt featured six layers, which referenced her six U.S. Open wins, and the crystal embellishments were designed in a pattern to resemble the night sky.

Williams finished off the tennis look with PE NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers that were designed with a diamond-encrusted Nike swoosh logo. The sneakers also featured a solid gold shoelace tag designed by Serena Williams Jewelry.

Serena Williams celebrates her first-round victory during Day One of the U.S. Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29 in Queens, New York City. Getty Images

Monday’s U.S. Open match was Williams’ third tennis match since she announced earlier this month she would “evolve away” from the sport after the U.S. Open, hinting at her retirement.

Williams’ first U.S. Open match drew in many celebrities and public figures, in addition to her husband Alexis Ohanian, their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and her sister Isha Price. Celebrity attendees included Hugh Jackman, Rebel Wilson, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Queen Latifah and others.

Throughout her storied career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, winning Wimbledon and the Australian Open also six times each. She’s been playing tennis professionally since 1995 and has paved the way for people of color to make a name for themselves in the sport.

Aside from tennis, Williams runs her own venture capital firm, called Serena Ventures, and clothing label called S by Serena.

Williams’ next U.S. Open match will take place on Wednesday, where she will compete against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.