Fashion Connects Sergio Hudson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Amazon

Amazon is making more fashion connections — the latest bringing together Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new Prime Video spy show “Citadel,” the company’s two-and-a-half-year-old Luxury Stores business and designer Sergio Hudson.

In the premiere episode on Friday, Chopra Jonas’ character Nadia wears a recreation of Hudson’s signature cutout midi dress, seen first in his 2021 collection.

Completing the circle, Hudson made looks that are inspired by the fearless character and are for sale on Amazon’s Luxury Stores. In addition to Hudson’s take on Nadia, the storefront sells complementary accessories and jewelry from other brands, including preloved styles from Chanel and Gucci.

Sally Singer, head of fashion direction at the e-commerce giant, said: “At Amazon, we have the unique opportunity to merge fashion and entertainment, and in the process to create truly directional (and shoppable) pop cultural moments. It has been especially exciting to collaborate in this instance with Sergio Hudson as he understands intuitively how to bring on-screen glamour to the Luxury Stores customer and make it relevant and game-changing for every day.”

The partnership also presents a full-circle moment for Hudson, who launched his line in 2014 with an aesthetic focused on strong tailoring.

“When I designed this dress we were mid-pandemic, I wanted my customer to still look and feel their best in such an uncertain time,” Hudson said. “A lot of my design inspiration comes from iconic TV characters, so it was exciting for me to connect the dots in this way.”

Amazon has been vying to grow its fashion business for years — with Luxury Stores its most recent run at the designer world.

And while it’s a work in progress, this partnership shows the potential in the breadth of the Amazon empire, which can get the goods, sell them and promote them all under one mammoth umbrella.