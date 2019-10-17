ROSIE’S WAY: Sergio Rossi is adding Rosie Assoulin to its roster of collaborators for the Sr Addiction project, which kicked off earlier this year.

For the third chapter, the Italian shoemaker teamed with the American designer on a capsule collection, including pumps, flats and kitten-heeled mule sandals, which also marks Sergio Rossi’s foray into vegan footwear.

“I was lucky enough to visit the Sergio Rossi offices and factory in Italy last fall where I toured the archives and immaculate facility,” Assoulin said. “I was excited to collaborate on this project as it was the first vegan offering by the house.”

Crafted from silk in four color variations, such as black, red, white and floral-printed light blue, each style is inspired by the brand’s Sr1 collection. The signature metal buckle comes embellished with pearls, adding a dash of girly femininity.

Retailing at between $750 and $795, the collection is available at Sergio Rossi’s New York flagship on Madison Avenue, as well as on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Coinciding with her spring presentation, Assoulin showed her first footwear collection, manufactured with the Italian company, which won’t be part of the Sr Addiction project.

For the official kickoff of the format, Sergio Rossi teamed up with Milanese fashion and interior designer Marta Ferri in May. The second capsule was developed in collaboration with Net-a-porter and was released earlier this month.

In the coming months, Sergio Rossi will unveil a capsule with Adam Lippes, which was teased in September at the designer’s runway show during New York Fashion Week.