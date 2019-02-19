Chris Ivery, a longtime music producer and executive, always had an affinity for Sergio Tacchini, the Italian sportswear brand started in 1966 by Italian tennis player Sergio Tacchini — it was endorsed by other tennis pros including John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Gabriela Sabatini.

Once Ivery noticed other heritage sportswear brands reemerging, he thought about Sergio Tacchini and his wife, actress Ellen Pompeo, and encouraged him to reach out to a friend in Italy who licenses brands. Unfortunately, someone was already in the process of acquiring the license for the North American market, but because Ivery was so passionate about the assortment — he pitched the owners a plan detailing how he wanted to elevate the collection — they suggested he work with Stefano Maroni and share the license.

Ivery and Maroni are relaunching the brand in the U.S. and Canada as STLA, a more luxury take on the line. The unisex collection, which will be made in limited quantities in Los Angeles, includes Sergio Tacchini’s classic items such as tracksuits, T-shirts, polo shirts and sweatshirts made from silk, terry cotton and Japanese fabrics. The collection also includes Sergio Tacchini’s signature Ghibli tracktop that was designed for McEnroe in the Eighties. It was normally produced in a sporty, poly cotton material, but has been re-created in silk. The line retails from $225 for a T-shirt to $570 for tracksuits and will be sold on a dedicated e-commerce site. Ivery said they will open up wholesale distribution at high-end boutiques across the country.

To celebrate the launch, STLA is opening a Los Angeles pop-up store that will merge Sergio Tacchini’s heritage with the laid-back California lifestyle. The space will be open to the public from Feb. 22 through Feb. 24 at 631 North Robertson Boulevard.

Ivery said he wanted the campaign to feel like an old Benetton ad and tapped Jessica Stam, Olan Prenatt, Jane Moseley, Luka Isaac, Debbie Allen and, of course, Pompeo.