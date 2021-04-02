Sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, part of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000, are celebrating their 13-year partnership with a collaboration collection launching today.

The tournament staff will wear the collection, comprised of apparel and accessories in the Monte Carlo Country Club white and red colors on track suits, polo shirts, T-shirts, shorts and skirts, as well as bucket caps, visors, wristbands, socks and towels, among other items. The collection also bears the MCCC crowned logo and the Sergio Tacchini branding.

In addition, a vintage “Ciudad” print design is used on track jackets, pants and shorts in Crepe de Chine satin.

“We are proud to be returning to the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters as an official sponsor marking our 13th year with the tournament,” said Howard Cohen, cofounder and partner of Twin Lakes Capital, the parent company of Sergio Tacchini. “Tennis and the Monte Carlo Country Club have a long history together and the setting provides a perfect backdrop for the Sergio Tacchini brand to celebrate its heritage. As in the past, we will be outfitting line judges, ball kids and other staff in Sergio Tacchini uniforms. While the world begins its recovery, we are optimistic for the future and thrilled to see the game of tennis continue its rise in popularity.”

The Rolex Monte Carlo Masters will begin on April 10 and run through April 18.