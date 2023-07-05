The Power of Tennis: Sergio Tacchini Sets Up Shop at Selfridges

LONDON — Tennis is on the brain in London as the 2023 Wimbledon Championships continue.

Italian sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini has set up its first installation at Selfridges, on the men’s floor, which will run until Aug. 6.

The space has been titled “Causing a Racquet,” a nod to the tournament taking place at Wimbledon, as well as the brand’s history.

The brand was set up by former tennis player Tacchini in 1966.

The space at Selfridges has been transformed into an all-white tennis court with large tennis racquets and balls being part of the display, along with Roman columns and statues to signal the brand’s Italian history.

“We are very excited to be creating this immersive installation to introduce the brand to the Selfridges customer. We have carefully selected products that reflect both our heritage as well as providing exciting new designs for everyone to enjoy,” said Zubair Mal, U.K. brand manager at Sergio Tacchini.

“Being inside such a highly regarded department store over the London tennis season is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the brand’s history and future,” he added.

Sergio Tacchini at Selfridges. Courtesy of Sergio Tacchini

The shop will stock spring and summer pieces such as their track tops and polos, as well as pieces exclusive to the British department store, including the Vento Track Jacket, taking inspiration from the ‘90s using prints from the Tacchini archive.