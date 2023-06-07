Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

PARIS – Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata on Wednesday won the 2023 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers at a star-studded ceremony in Paris marking the tenth anniversary of the award.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot revealed the winner at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in the presence of jury members including Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones; Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton; Stella McCartney; Marc Jacobs, and Loewe artistic director Jonathan Anderson.

Milan-based Kuwata beat some 2,400 applicants from 15 countries to walk away with a grand prize of 400,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of brands including Vuitton, Guerlain, Dom Pérignon and Sephora.

Bettter by Ukrainian designer Julie Pelipas and Italian designer Luca Magliano’s Magliano label were the joint winners of the runner-up Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize, presented by Chinese pop star Xin Liu. They will benefit from a grant of 200,000 euros and a one-year mentorship program from the LVMH Group.

The LVMH Prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or unisex ready-to-wear.

It has previously been awarded to designers including S.S. Daley, Nensi Dojaka, Thebe Magugu, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques’ Almeida and Thomas Tait. It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood by Air.