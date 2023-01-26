×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Sevdaliza Is Now the Face of Digital ‘Facewear’

The Fabricant developed the range of virtual earrings, facial piercings and nose chains.

Sevdaliza The Fabricant
An avatar of Sevdaliza wearing digital accessories. Courtesy of The Fabricant

FACE TIME: Sevdaliza, the Iranian 1Dutch musician who has walked the runway for Iris Van Herpen, Y/Project and Marine Serre, has been named the face of a new range of digital “facewear.”

The Fabricant, a digital-only fashion house based in Amsterdam, said its virtual earrings, facial piercings and nose chains can be worn via AR. Dubbed XXories, pronounced like “accessories,” the line is slated to go on sale Feb. 16 on The Fabricant’s website.

Virtual earrings from The Fabricant’s new XXories line of digital wearables. Courtesy of The Fabricant

The fashion house created a digital twin of Sevdaliza to use in its campaign. Its visual effects team filmed her IRL and then used motion capture and Unreal Engine to recreate her face in 3D.

It’s billed as the first time a famous artist has become the face of a digital-only fashion collection. The tag line for the campaign is ““Embrace your ugly, flaunt your flaws, celebrate your weird.”

XXories will debut on the virtual space known as Wholeland, and the digital wearables unlock access to future collections and activations. The minting price is $95.

Sevdaliza is known for gender- and genre-bending, her music described as a mix of electronic, indie, trip-hop, alternative R&B and avant-garde.

She’s also known for her social and political activism and her fearlessness around disquieting subjects and imagery.

For example, in one of her music videos she doffs a hooded robe in a fancy equestrian venue to reveal she is wearing only sparkly pasties over her intimate bits — and has the legs of a horse.

The Fabricant lauded her “uncompromising self expression.”

But for the record, she doesn’t have any facial piercings. She is recording new music and touring, with a London date at Outernet on March 21.

