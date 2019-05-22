FEMALE PRESIDENT: Celine chief executive officer Séverine Merle has been elected president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, the governing body of men’s fashion in France.

Merle succeeds her boss Sidney Toledano, ceo of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Fashion Group division, who had served the maximum of two terms in the post.

Riccardo Bellini, ceo of Maison Margiela, was voted in as vice president, succeeding Paul Smith managing director Isabel Ribeiro, the Fédération de la haute couture et de la mode, French fashion’s governing body, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Toledano and Ribeiro remain members of the executive board alongside Merle, Bellini, newcomer Jean-Philippe Hecquet, who was named managing director of Lanvin in August 2018, and Guillaume de Seynes, managing director of Hermès International.

Men’s wear labels Etudes Studio and Officine Générale join the existing 37 members of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, with Undercover following as an associate member.

Paris men’s week for the spring 2020 collections will run from from June 18 to 23.