And just like that, fans caught a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the “Sex and the City” reboot.

On Friday, the official “And Just Like That” Instagram uploaded several pictures of the ongoing filming of the new show. First, the account posted a photo close-up of makeup tools, then a rack of colorful clothing and a Hollywood vanity mirror. The account then uploaded an image of two chairs, one with “Director” written on it while the other said “Script.”

The profile also showcased a “And Just Like That” clapboard with names Michael Patrick King written next to the “Director” and Tim Norman next to “Dir. of Photography.” King helped write, direct and produce the original show as well as directed the two movies that followed.

Finally, saving the best for last, the profile posted a picture of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis walking on a street in New York City dressed to the nines, in perfect “Sex and the City” fashion. “And Just Like That…we’re back,” it was captioned.

Parker, Nixon and Davis all uploaded the picture of the three of them to their personal Instagram accounts to express their excitement. “And just like that, it was day one!! 🥰 🎬🌇,” Nixon wrote.

In June, Parker posted a photo of the trio in New York City when they all reunited to do a read-through. “Together again. 💜Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax,” she captioned it. “Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

When the reboot was announced in January by HBO Max, it was revealed that Parker, Nixon and Davis would all be returning to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the project.

Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will also all return to reprise their roles as John James “Mr. Big” Preston, Anthony Marentino, Steve Brady, Stanford Blatch and Harry Goldenblatt, respectively.

The reboot will follow the three main characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to a release by the studio.

Parker spoke briefly on what fans should expect from the series at a virtual luncheon for the Central Park Conservancy’s Inaugural Playground Partners Galentine’s Celebration, thrown by the Women’s Committee in February.

“It’s going to be very exciting to see where these women are and what their lives are like now. Miranda and Charlotte have teenage children, what has Carrie been doing with her time, what is it like vis-à-vis social media and the digital world, what is their life professionally, what is their life in terms of the conversations that the world is having right now,” Parker said. “And also the rebirth of New York, as we look toward our city reopening, as it were. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see these women emerge as well.”

The original “Sex and the City” is referenced as one of the most fashionable TV shows of all-time, thanks to the show’s extensive designer wardrobe curated by costume designer Patricia Field, who was also behind the costumes of another fashion favorite movie, “The Devil Wears Prada.” Fashion played its own role in the show and was incorporated in pivotal ways throughout its six seasons, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

The show’s commercial success led to two movies, “Sex and the City” in 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” in 2010. The show even had a limited prequel series released in 2013 called “The Carrie Diaries,” which starred AnnaSophia Robb as a younger Carrie Bradshaw.

