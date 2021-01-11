“Sex and the City” fans received a surprise Sunday night when news broke that the beloved HBO show known for its style icon protagonist, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, and female-driven romantic storylines was getting the reboot treatment.

HBO Max revealed it is developing the reboot, titled “And Just Like That” starring Parker alongside Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes and Kristen Davis’ Charlotte York. The reboot follows the three characters “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life in their 30’s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50’s,” according to a release by the studio. Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the project.

The original “Sex and the City” is referenced as one of the most fashionable TV shows of all-time, thanks to the show’s extensive designer wardrobe curated by costume designer Patricia Field. Fashion played its own role in the show and was incorporated in pivotal ways throughout its six seasons, such as Bradshaw’s “Carrie” necklace, Manolo Blahnik collection and infamous tulle skirt from the show’s opening credits scene.

Parker herself has been no stranger to paying homage to her famous character through her own sartorial choices during the show’s run and well after. For instance, in 1997 Parker wore her character’s infamous “Naked Dress” to the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

The actress has also given a nod to her character through her own namesake shoe brand. Parker attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in September 2019 wearing a voluminous pink Zac Posen gown paired with mismatched gold and pink heels from her line. The mismatched shoes were a reference to an iconic scene in “Sex and the City” where Bradshaw wore a clashing pair of pink and blue Christian Louboutin heels.

Here, WWD looks at some of the more iconic fashion moments from “Sex and the City.” Scroll on for more.

